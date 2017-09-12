Seton Saints sweep Norwich 7-0

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 12th, 2017

BINGHAMTON – Norwich’s varsity tennis team simply can’t afford to lose any sleep after getting swept by Seton Catholic Central at 7-0 on Monday.

The newly adjusted leagues have placed Seton in Norwich’s division – a move that so far has not boded well for the lady Tornado.

With the 7-0 sweep, Seton now has climbed to 3-0 on the season, while Norwich drops to an even 1-1 overall.

“Tough night on the courts. After three rained out matches in a row, Norwich finally gets on the courts losing to Seton Catholic 7-0,” said Norwich head coach John Stewart. “We had our third singles, Olivia (Granquist), out due to sickness, and with all the rain we were a little rusty tonight. I don’t think the score is representative of our play, frankly, we just had a bad night.”


