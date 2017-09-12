Lady Crimson Knights field hockey topples Sidney Warriors in tight 2-0 game

AFTON – The Crimson Knights were coming off a third-place finish in Greene – playing some of the best teams in Section – while Sidney was coming of a Sherburne-Earlville tournament championship, the result was simple as Afton stepped in for the 2-0 win over Sidney.

Sidney, a solid team in their own right, was simply outmatched against Afton who has impressively not lost yet in the regular season, save tournament play.

Afton launched 13 shots on goal and secured 12 corners in their 2-0 win, while Sidney managed to have just one clean shot on goal and one corner – a clear mismatch.