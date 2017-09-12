7th annual Norwich High School Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet announced

NORWICH – The seventh annual installment of the Norwich Sports HOF Induction will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2017.

This year’s inductions have been announced as the following:

• Frank R. Wassung: Coach/Superintendent 1915-1937

• Frank Giltner: Coach 1933-1953

• Harold ‘Clone’ Ryan – Class of 1920

• Leland ‘Bunky’ Morris: Class of 1937

• Salvatore ‘Sal’ Annese: Class of 1960

• Mike Conron: Class of 1977

• Tim Whitney: Class of 1980

• Jason James: Class of 1994

• Karen Snyder: Class of 2002

On September 30, the induction dinner will be held at 5 p.m. in the Norwich High School Cafeteria – reservation required to attend. The induction deremoney will follow at 6:15 p.m. in the NHS Gymnasium – this portion will be open to the public.

Anyone interested, please RSVP by September 22, and make checks payable to NHSSHOF. Reservation forms can be picked up at the Norwich Middle School. Reservations should be mailed to: Jamie Moore, 89 Midland Drive, Norwich, NY 13815.

Any questions can be directed to: Jamie Moore; Secretary of Athletics: 607-334-1600 Ext. 2002.