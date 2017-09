AFTON – Despite having the home field advantage, Afton’s soccer team fell to the boys of Bainbridge-Guilford by a landslide score of 7-0.

Some home field advantage, huh?

Bainbridge-Guilford bombarded Afton with 16 shots on goal and five corners, while the Warhawks managed just four shots on goal in the mismatch.

At the half, Afton held B-G to just four goals – a mark that was soon to be extended by three in the second half.