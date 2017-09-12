Owen's scores three touchdowns despite the Marauders loss

CANASTOTA – Looking to bounce back from a season opening loss to Dolgeville, the Sherburne-Earlville Marauders went on the road to face the Red Raiders of Canastota on Friday, September 8.

In the opening quarter, Canastota would tack on the only points scoring one touchdown from two yards out by Red Raider quarterback Ben Marshall. That would not be Marshall's only touchdown of the night.

The Marauders would not go down easy. S-E quarterback Gabe Irwin would drop back looking down field for an open receiver. He would connect with his receiver Lincoln Owen that would lead to a 55 yard touchdown, tying the score 7-7.