Flu clinic for seniors this month

NORWICH – The Chenango County Health Department and the Chenango County Area Agency on Aging will be holding their annual flu clinic for seniors – age 60 years and older – on Thursday, September 28 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Norwich Family YMCA.

The event will feature the flu vaccine administered by Health Department staff, and a variety of displays and screenings on health related topics from over a dozen community agencies. There will also be a variety of prizes and giveaways, and snacks will be provided.