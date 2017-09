Flu clinic for seniors this month

AP photo

NORWICH The Chenango County Health Department and the Chenango County Area Agency on Aging will be holding their annual flu clinic for seniors age 60 years and older on Thursday, September 28 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Norwich Family YMCA.

The event will feature the flu vaccine administered by Health Department staff, and a variety of displays and screenings on health related topics from over a dozen community agencies. There will also be a variety of prizes and giveaways, and snacks will be provided.