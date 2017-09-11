Norwich Apple Fest to bring focus to Chenango Agriculture

AP photo

NORWICH – Norwich Farmers Market is hosting an apple fest on Wednesday, September 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Norwich's East Park.

The festival will highlight county producers and farmers markets with games and prizes––including apple scented candles from A Little Herbal Shoppe, lamb from Lamb’s Quarters Organic Farm, apple-themed crafts from Country Fixin’s, and many more.

Representatives from Ag & Mkts Farmers Market Nutritional Program (FMNP-Sr and FMNP-WIC), and Eat Smart New York will be doing food demonstrations and education featuring local products and giving out free recipes.