BAINBRIDGE – In a lopsided affair this past Friday, it was Greene’s boys soccer team who walked out of Bobcat territory with a victory at 6-1.

This one-sided game saw an attack come from the Trojans which produced 13 shots on goal, along with 10 corner kicks. Bainbridge-Guilford attempted to defend their home field, however, only managing to gain four shots on goal and no corners – the effort fell flat.