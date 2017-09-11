Seton Catholic routes NHS Boys Soccer in high scoring affair

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

NORWICH – In a matchup of Southern Tier Athletic Conference opposition on Friday September 9, the Norwich Purple Tornado boys’ soccer team fought hard against a ferocious Seton Catholic Central Saints squad, but ultimately would succumb to a 7-0 loss.

It was a game of adjustments for the Norwich Purple Tornado, as the Saints came off the bus hot scorching the nets for a six goal first half. The Saints aggressiveness and hustle set the tone of the first half. “In the first half we (Norwich) were just plain getting out hustled” said head coach Scottie Decker. With Seton beating Norwich to multiple loose balls the separation in shots on goal and corner kicks were vastly different between the two clubs. Seton took eight corner kicks and 13 shots on goal in the contest, meanwhile Norwich took five shots on goal and only took one corner kick. Seton exerted their dominance on the field in the first half, but the tables soon turned.