Chenango County Cross-Country teams compete at Oneonta Invitational

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

ONEONTA – A multitude of Chenango County distance runners traveled to Oneonta on Saturday October 9, to navigate the five-kilometer course. Norwich, Sherburne-Earlville and Unadilla Valley all brought athletes that graced the fields of Fortin Park.

For the Norwich boys, Stanton Baker was the first to cross the tape for the Purple Tornado with a 44th place finish out of the 206 person field with a time of 19:03. O’rion Slater finished 19 seconds behind his teammate, recording a time of 19:24 on his way to a 61st place finish. Noah Bufalini finished 80th with a 20:05 performance. John Matlack Grey placed 101st with a time of 20:44 and Jacob Russell finished right behind Matlack Grey in 102 with a time of 20:45 to round out the scoring for the NHS squad. The Norwich boys placed 10 out of the 12 complete teams at the meet with a score of 274.