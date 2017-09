AFTON – The combined team of Harpursville-Afton has now dropped to an underwhelming 0-4 record following Chenango Valley’s win over them at 7-0.

CV marched on the Warhawks this past Friday, launching an astounding 30 shots on goal at the home team. Accompanying those 30 shots was seven corners – both marks that the Warhawks couldn’t duplicate with four shots and two corners.