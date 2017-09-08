National recording artists to take the stage at 23rd Annual Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival

Frank Speziale photo

By Melissa Stagnaro

Sun Staff Contributor

NORWICH – A mix of new folk, roots, Americana, gypsy swing, blues, acoustic rock and more will fill the stages at this year’s Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival, September 9 and 10 in Norwich.

A juried exhibition of art and fine crafts, Colorscape draws upwards of 12,000 people to downtown Norwich each September. The free, family-friendly event features artist demonstrations, literary arts, dance, music and arts activities, along with a student art exhibit, competitive poetry slam and creative food vendors. This year’s event, to be held September 9 and 10, marks the festival’s 23rd year.

“Colorscape is a festival of many layers, and we have an amazing music and performance lineup this year to create the perfect backdrop,” said Celeste Friend, Colorscape’s Executive Director.

This year, visitors will experience juried art and fine crafts by 123 artists, literary arts including a competitive Poetry Slam with featured poet Shanelle Gabriel and arts programming designed for kids and families.

“A rich variety of music will be performed across three stages throughout the weekend, adding yet another layer of arts celebration to the event,” said Friend. “And both days will be capped by the return of The Slambovian Circus of Dreams, always a fan favorite.”

The lineup features national recording artists on the NBT Main Stage in Norwich’s East Park, family-centered performances on the Art Zone Stage, and a variety of genres on Peggy’s Stage in Norwich’s West Park.

Performances on the NBT Main Stage are presented by Night Eagle Productions, and include:

• NATE GROSS (10 a.m., Saturday)

Gross is one of the musicians for whom music is a mission and a calling. While other 30-somethings have jumped into pop and other music-industry standards, he has been holding the banner for blues/rock, jazz, traditional country, R&B, and Americana. He’s performed up and down the east coast sharing the stage with Dickey Betts, Honey Island Swamp Band, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, Blackberry Smoke and more. Many know him as a frontman with Tumbleweed Highway and more recently with the Nate Gross Band, but we love it when he blurs the genre lines and dives into solo acoustic sets. His original tunes are solid, intimate, and delivered with barely restrained power that you might expect from a bear. www.musicbynategross.com/

• FETISH LANE (11:15 a.m., Saturday)

You might guess that Fetish Lane was made for outdoor music festivals, and you’d have legions of local music fans who agree with you. Their sound is folk-pop-blues infused roots rock, and their full sets of original tunes have been finely honed by musicians who have been playing together for a long time. Listen for harmonies, warm instrumentation, tight sets, earthy vibes, all providing a foundation for audience celebration. “Fetish Lane is an ‘acousticky,’ make you want to take your shoes off and dance barefoot in the grass kind of thing@” (Sierra Muldaur, Minneapolis, MN). www.facebook.com/FetishLane/