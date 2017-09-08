Downtown Norwich becomes a canvas at 23rd annual Colorscape this weekend

Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – The 23rd annual Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival returns to Norwich's East and West Park this Saturday and Sunday with 123 artists showcasing their works and the arts filling the air.

“One of the wonderful things about Colorscape is there really is something for everybody to do all weekend,” said new Colorscape executive director Celeste Friend. “There's just so much going on. Easily people can spend two full days and still have more to explore.”

Formerly a vendor crafting sterling silver jewelry at the festival, Friend becomes executive director this year in the place of Peggy Finnegan, who served as the event's executive director for 17 years prior.

“Peggy is an incredibly organized, incredibly efficient person, who is really devoted to taking care of the artists,” said Friend. “It's part of the reason why a show like this can attract such incredible talent year after year.”

Friend said Finnegan is still involved with the festival––now as visual arts coordinator.