South New Berlin Horseshoes League: Laughlin’s Lawn Care wins

SOUTH NEW BERLIN – With the summer winding down, so too does the South New Berlin Horseshoe league – a league which saw some competitive play down the stretch.

Taking the crown, as league champions for 2017 was Laughlin’s Lawn Care – Sheryl Rowe and Bob Rowe. Impressively, the duo now not only has the bragging rights associated with winning the league – but now can also say they were the lone team to have under 20 losses on their record.

Laughlin’s Lawn Care took over as the top-team about halfway through the summer – besting Rustic Ridge Winery – and never looked back. Laughlin’s Lawn Care finished with 52.5 wins and just 19.5 losses, gaining two more wins than P&E (second-place), and five wins more than Service Pharmacy (third-place). Service Pharmacy remarkably made a late season push, jumping from seventh-place to third in just the final week.