Field Hockey competition will be at an all-time high this weekend in Greene

GREENE – This weekend, the lady Trojans of Greene will be hosting their annual Field Field Hockey tournament.

The high caliber of play each and every year is a given. This year, on Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9, Greene has invited the Afton Crimson Knights, the Whitney Point Golden Eagles and the Maine-Endwell Spartans.

The Trojans come into their home tournament as the 2016 Class C Sectional semifinalists. Afton joins Greene as the duo powerhouses from Chenango County, and comes into the tournament as the 2016 Class C Sectional runner-up.

Maine-Endwell, a much larger school but still in Section IV, comes into the tournament as the 2016 Class A Sectional champions – while the dangerous Whitney Point Golden Eagles fly into Greene this weekend as the reigning 2014-2016 Class C Sectional champs, as well as the 2014-2016 Class C State champs.