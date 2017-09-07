Saturdays in the Park with Chobani vendors series: Pires Flower Basket, Inc.

NORWICH – With just over a week to go until the inaugural Saturdays in the Park with Chobani of the season, those at Pires Flower Basket, Inc. are looking forward to returning to Norwich's West Park with their fresh produce and other products.

“We were very excited to be [at Saturdays in the Park] last year,” said Richard Williams, owner of Pires Flower Basket, Inc.

Offering a variety of cheeses, local butter from Cream Hill Farms in Earlville, as well as a wide variety of produce, Pires Flower Basket, Inc. is among the most longstanding businesses taking part in the market. Williams says Pires has been around since the mid-1950s.