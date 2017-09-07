The Higgins Sisters to perform as 'Briar Rose' at the Oxford Farmers' Market this Saturday

OXFORD—The Oxford Farmers’ Market welcomes The Briar Rose Quartet to the Bandstand in Lafayette Park this Saturday, September 9, from 10 am to 12 noon. All events at the Oxford Farmers' Market are free and open to the public.

The Higgins sisters - Siobhan, Patricia, Keely, and Anna - who make up Briar Rose, enjoy playing traditional jigs and reels as well as classical string pieces. They are home-schooled by their father in Otego, where they run a small farm, study piano, and are members of the Little Delaware Youth Ensemble. When not studying music, they enjoy gardening, making pottery, baking, dancing ballet, and horseback riding. They also help create and publish a regular newsletter called The Briar Creek Times.