Trojans swarm the Warhawks in lopsided affair

GREENE – A massively uneven game, Greene’s boys varsity soccer team ripped into the Afton-Harpursville Warhawks for a 13-0 win.

By the half, the Trojans had hammered home eight goals. That is right, eight goals to none.

More impressively that the shutout, Greene’s Brad Taft snagged a nifty five goals in the win – with River McCumiskey snagging a brace as well. In total, eight Trojan soccer players score on the night, with nine contributing in some fashion.

“Brad Taft began the scoring 5:26 into the game beating the keeper one on one after a through ball. Brad netted the second goal 51 seconds later after beating two defenders,” said Greene head coach Rick Tallman. “River McCumiskey put Greene three goals ahead after a nice cross delivered from Spencer Klumpp Taft scored three more goals and assisted an Isaac Trass goal putting Greene up 8-0 at the half.”