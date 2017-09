DEPOSIT – Preparing for the level of competition that they will soon be facing, the Afton Crimson Knights field hockey team continues to grind – this time to a 4-0 win over Deposit-Hancock.

Afton took to the road for the 4-0 win on Wednesday, September 6, win. Scoring first was Casey East at 23:38 – East was followed by two additional strikes in the first half. Abbie Buaulieu and Makaela Mills each glided in for a goal apiece, with Mills coming with 1:45 left in the half.