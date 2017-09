SHERBURNE – With a tied score at 1-1, the ladies of the Sherburne-Earlville varsity field hockey team were treated to some stellar play resulting in an overtime win at 2-1 over Mount Markham – rather than an all too familiar feeling of a tough loss.

The star of the game proved to be Rebecca Turner, who shot her shot for what was the eventual winning goal in the home and season-opener for the lady Marauders.