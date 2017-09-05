Norwich wins both sides of the ball to capture its first of 2017

NORWICH – Friday night lights returned to Norwich as the Purple Tornado took on the Indians of Owego to open up the 2017 season. For the last four years, Owego has always given Norwich a tough time and this year was supposed to be the same as the Indians offensive line was intimidating to the eye with their size when warming up on the field before the game.

“We knew they were big coming into the game tonight,” said Norwich Head Coach Mike Chrystie.

Norwich's defense took to the field first as Owego received the opening kickoff. Two plays into their first position turned into a costly mistake as Owego's quarterback Tyler Phelps dropped back looking for his receiver 15 to 20 yards out. Instead he found Norwich's Ty Rifanburg, who found the end zone from 28 yards with a pick-6 just seven seconds into the game. Kicking newcomer Mike Trevisani would make it seven points on the board for Norwich with his point after attempt went straight through the uprights.

Owego would take the ensuing Tornado kickoff out to the 40-yard line to start their next drive. It looked as if they hit instant replay. Phelps would drop back in the pocket, looking to pass on the second play of the series. This time, it was Norwich's Michael Carson who would take the the under-thrown ball and bring it into Owego's territory.