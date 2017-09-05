Relive memories from The Sherwood Hotel through 3D virtual tour

GREENE – Yesterday, local commercial real estate agent, Scott Warren, with Cushman & Wakefield, Pyramid Brokerage Company, announced the availability of an online immersive virtual tour of his currently listed property for The Sherwood Hotel in Greene, NY, which is available online at www.TheSherwoodHotel.net.

In a recent interview, Mr. Warren said, “I just listed The Sherwood Hotel for sale and wanted to have a way to showcase it to potential buyers. I contacted Creative Marketing Partner who used the Matterport cameras and technology to scan the hotel into an online immersive tour.”

He continued to say, “In speaking with Mark Sincavage, Creative Director at Creative Marketing Partner, he suggested that we build a website to allow the community and past hotel guests the opportunity to take a walk down memory lane, using this immersive online 3D virtual tour, until a new owner reopens the property.”