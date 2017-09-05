Norwich City Court Judge Republican primary: Steve Natoli

With local primary elections approaching, The Evening Sun met with both Republican candidates in the run for Norwich City Court Judge––an elected position held for the last 17 years by the Hon. James Downey, who is retiring at the end of this year. The 10-year term pays a salary of $108,800. What follows are the two candidates' stories, and why they see themselves as fit to sit as the next city court judge. Primary elections are slated for next Tuesday, September 12.

Steve Natoli is a local attorney running for Norwich City Court Judge.

“Norwich City Court handles traffic matters, criminal matters, small claims, landlord-tenant––I have appeared on all of those matters, in one form or another,” said Natoli.