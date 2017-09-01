OV nets two; ties Brookfield in first league game

BROOKFIELD – In it’s first league matchup, Otselic Valley finished with a 2-2 tie against the home team of Brookfield.

Vikings senior Amber Meigs led the team with one goal and one assist, which came on teammate Summer Sergents’ goal. OV’s goalie Lacy Wood recorded nine saves to help preserve the tie for the contest.

Cassie Agren, a sophomore midfielder, played extremely well overall and controlled the middle of the field for the Vikings in the second half. “We played well defensively; except for two miscues on defense which led to goals,” said OV Head Coach Eric Wentworth.

OV will look to continue its strong showing and improve against a tough Cincinnatus team on Tuesday, September 5.

OV Saves: Lacy Wood-9

Brookfield Saves: Tori Johnson-6