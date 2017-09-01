South New Berlin Horseshoe League

SOUTH NEW BERLIN – One more week has gone by and the heated summer South New Berlin Horseshoes league has another updated standings – this time with a new second-place team.
Laughlin’s Lawn Care – Sheryl Rowe/Bob Rowe – have held the top spot for some weeks now, grabbing 49.5 wins in the process and just a measly 18.5 losses along the way.
However, despite the solid play from Laughlin’s Lawn Care, it was in fact P&E who slightly stole the show, climbing from 38.5 wins all the way to 46.5. This jump in their play – Chris Eastman/Floyd Wagner – earned them a showing as the second-place team, while previously being ranked sixth.
With only one week left in the league, it will be interesting to see how the top – and overall final standings shake out.
Top 20 team standings:
• Laughlin’s Lawn Care – Sheryl Rowe/Bob Rowe – 49.5-18.5 – 9967
• P & E – Chris Eastman/Floyd Wagner – 46.5-21.5 – 9903
• Baille Lumber – Tim Lidell/Mike Grant – 43.5-24.5 – 9991
• Kelly’s Flowers – Ed Kohler/Lee Coon – 43.5-24.5 – 9923
• Rustic Ridge Winery – Ron Anderson/Larry Shaw – 43-25 – 9833
• Ryno Graphics – Ryan Lund/Dale Lund – 40-28 – 10,061
• Service Pharmacy – Gary Fisher/Larry Loomis – 39.5-24.5 – 9329
• Potter’s Tire – Brian Wright/Bill Schermerhorn – 39-29 – 9299
• The Trophy Guy – Cindy Miller/Joe Miller – 34.5-25.5 – 8742
• Northern Eagle – Chris Davis/Mike Aylesworth – 33.5-34.5 – 9369
• Reese Marshall – Tresta Smith/Jordan McClammy – 33-35 – 9654
• C&M Trucking – Josh Wright/Chad Montgomery – 30-30 – 7962
• Newton’s Reconditioning – Mike Mead/Brian Mead – 29.5-38.5 – 9497
• Hoss Trucking – Brian Prentice/Josh Prentice – 29-39 – 9571
• Webster Paving – Ed Webster/Bob Wells – 27-41 – 9730
• Team #3 – Pete Green/Robert Glover – 27-41 – 8941
• Tallmen Tree Service – Eric Bennett/Jake Roghair – 26.5-41.5 – 8739
• Carpet Plus Color Tile – Roger Chase/Kevin Thomas – 24-44 – 8436
• The Asma Foundation – Peggy Asma/Matt Asma – 24-44 – 7979
• Team #8 – 5.5-58.5 – 1088
Additional standings will be reported in a later edition of The Evening Sun when they become available.
High single game for men:
Dale Lund – 103, 90
Lee Coon – 93, 82
Ed Kohler – 91, 84
High single series for men:
Dale Lund – 275
Ed Kohler – 247
Mike Grant/Lee Coon – 237
High single game for women:
Sheryl Rowe – 75
Tresta Smith – 39
Jordan McClammy – 35
High single series for women:
Sheryl Rowe – 201
Tresta Smith – 103
Jordan McClammy – 82
High single game for team:
Laughlin’s Lawn Care – 220
Baille/Rustic Ridge – 213
High single series for team:
Laughlin’s Lawn Care – 634
Baille – 632
P&E – 629