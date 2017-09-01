South New Berlin Horseshoe League

SOUTH NEW BERLIN – One more week has gone by and the heated summer South New Berlin Horseshoes league has another updated standings – this time with a new second-place team.

Laughlin’s Lawn Care – Sheryl Rowe/Bob Rowe – have held the top spot for some weeks now, grabbing 49.5 wins in the process and just a measly 18.5 losses along the way.

However, despite the solid play from Laughlin’s Lawn Care, it was in fact P&E who slightly stole the show, climbing from 38.5 wins all the way to 46.5. This jump in their play – Chris Eastman/Floyd Wagner – earned them a showing as the second-place team, while previously being ranked sixth.

With only one week left in the league, it will be interesting to see how the top – and overall final standings shake out.

Top 20 team standings:

• Laughlin’s Lawn Care – Sheryl Rowe/Bob Rowe – 49.5-18.5 – 9967

• P & E – Chris Eastman/Floyd Wagner – 46.5-21.5 – 9903

• Baille Lumber – Tim Lidell/Mike Grant – 43.5-24.5 – 9991

• Kelly’s Flowers – Ed Kohler/Lee Coon – 43.5-24.5 – 9923

• Rustic Ridge Winery – Ron Anderson/Larry Shaw – 43-25 – 9833

• Ryno Graphics – Ryan Lund/Dale Lund – 40-28 – 10,061

• Service Pharmacy – Gary Fisher/Larry Loomis – 39.5-24.5 – 9329

• Potter’s Tire – Brian Wright/Bill Schermerhorn – 39-29 – 9299

• The Trophy Guy – Cindy Miller/Joe Miller – 34.5-25.5 – 8742

• Northern Eagle – Chris Davis/Mike Aylesworth – 33.5-34.5 – 9369

• Reese Marshall – Tresta Smith/Jordan McClammy – 33-35 – 9654

• C&M Trucking – Josh Wright/Chad Montgomery – 30-30 – 7962

• Newton’s Reconditioning – Mike Mead/Brian Mead – 29.5-38.5 – 9497

• Hoss Trucking – Brian Prentice/Josh Prentice – 29-39 – 9571

• Webster Paving – Ed Webster/Bob Wells – 27-41 – 9730

• Team #3 – Pete Green/Robert Glover – 27-41 – 8941

• Tallmen Tree Service – Eric Bennett/Jake Roghair – 26.5-41.5 – 8739

• Carpet Plus Color Tile – Roger Chase/Kevin Thomas – 24-44 – 8436

• The Asma Foundation – Peggy Asma/Matt Asma – 24-44 – 7979

• Team #8 – 5.5-58.5 – 1088

Additional standings will be reported in a later edition of The Evening Sun when they become available.

High single game for men:

Dale Lund – 103, 90

Lee Coon – 93, 82

Ed Kohler – 91, 84

High single series for men:

Dale Lund – 275

Ed Kohler – 247

Mike Grant/Lee Coon – 237

High single game for women:

Sheryl Rowe – 75

Tresta Smith – 39

Jordan McClammy – 35

High single series for women:

Sheryl Rowe – 201

Tresta Smith – 103

Jordan McClammy – 82

High single game for team:

Laughlin’s Lawn Care – 220

Baille/Rustic Ridge – 213

High single series for team:

Laughlin’s Lawn Care – 634

Baille – 632

P&E – 629