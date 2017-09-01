Norwich’s All American BMX has returned to close out the month of August

NORWICH – What has happened to the All American BMX team in the past few weeks – nothing. They have been hard at work, grinding away in hopes of perfecting their bikes and the courses they ride on.

Two weeks ago, on July 20, the team traveled to compete in the CNY BMX New York State Qualifier.

The results were astounding for a young program. There were 12 participants from the Norwich, NY based team – with nine of the 12 finishing in the top-three in their respective races.

• Piper Sherwood, third-place in Balance Bike

• Paige Sherwood, second-place in 5 and under novice