Norwich Cheerleading captures three awards; four seniors bring home special honors

Travy Vinal Photo

BRYANT LAKE – For the fifth consecutive year, the Norwich Purple Tornado Cheerleading team attended a 4-day overnight camp through the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) Cheerleading Camp. This camp provides high quality educational training for college and high school cheerleaders through summer camps or clinics on college campuses all over the world and is run former college cheerleaders that are now on staff for UCA.

Throughout the four days, the team was taught many new cheerleading such as sideline and timeout cheers, band dances and dance routines. The girls work on many skills to improve their jumps, motions, stunts and pyramids. UCA holds classes with all teams together to learn about leadership, team bonding, and dedication to their sport.

The Purple Tornado squad was evaluated every day on the different skills they were taught – with each assessment included a sideline chant, a timeout cheer and a dance routine. Norwich was awarded ‘Gold Superior’ ribbons at all three evaluations. “This group that went this year worked incredibly hard on learning the different chants, cheers and routines that UCA teaches over the course of two and a half days,” said Norwich Head Coach Marie DeSarro. “They all worked together to make sure that everyone was getting things right.”