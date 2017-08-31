Chobani extends aid to Harvey victims

NORWICH – As the rain continues to fall in Texas and Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Chobani is helping those in need by sending product, money and support to those affected.

“We’ve all been watching the storm and floods in Texas and now Louisiana, and thinking about our friends, families and communities we’re connected to,” Founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya wrote in a letter to employees Wednesday, detailing how Chobani is reaching out to the people and communities affected by Hurricane Harvey in a number of meaningful ways.

Wednesday, Chobani is sent the first of several refrigerated trucks full of yogurt from its plant in New Berlin down to the affected areas in Texas, where it will be distributed to local food banks and shelters.