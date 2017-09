NORWICH – The Chenango County Historical Society's 41st annual Labor Day antiques show & canal boat derby is slated for this Sunday, September 3 at the county fairgrounds.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the fairgrounds will play host to roughly 30 antiques vendors offering a wide array of items for purchase. Admission is $4.

"The event brings a wide variety of antiques to the area from near and far," said antique show chair John Antonowicz. "There's always some surprises and some very quality pieces."