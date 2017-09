CAZENOVIA – The Lakers of Cazenovia invited the Bainbridge-Guilford Lady Bobcats to their own court, only to swiftly hand B-G a hefty 0-3 loss on the road, August 30.

“We lost 0-3. Cazenovia is a great team,” said Bainbridge-Guilford head coach Tami Selfridge. “Great experience for us, but always tough to lose.”