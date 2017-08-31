UV putts to first victory of the season

HANCOCK – The Storm had a few kinks they needed to work on after their last match, putting being the first priority. On the morning of Wednesday, August 30, Unadilla Valley (1-3) found their lines and successfully grabbed their win of the season, beating Deposit-Hancock 264 to 278.

Helping the Storm was top medalist Brandon Kneale, who improved from his last outing but 11 strokes, was successful on the back nine holes at French Woods. Kneale finished with a match-low of 42, just six strokes over par.

Deposit-Hancock (0-3) was led by Nick Hazen, shooting a 49 for the scorecard. Teammates Mason and Brennan Karcher each recorded a respective 56 for the match.

Just one stroke shy of his counterpart, UV’s Andrew Jackson took home a 43. The Storm rounded out the day by Sam Loeffler with a 49, Jacob Figger with a 62 and Drew Emrich with a 68.

UV will match-up against Greene at Genegantslet Golf Course. Match will start at 9 a.m.