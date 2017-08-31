Norwich boys soccer upstages Susquehanna Valley, Brush sends in winning shot

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – With five minutes left, and staring down a potential tied game, Brendan Brush saw his moment.

Brush took his shot, 35 minutes into the second half, a shot that found the back of the net – lifting Norwich to a 2-1 home win over STAC rival Sus. Valley.

“We are finally putting it together, it is so wonderful to watch,” said Norwich head coach Scottie Decker.

The day began on August 30, with an early strike from a Susquehanna Valley corner kick – resulting in a 1-0 score. Norwich was in dire straights, as winning has been tough to come by let alone fighting back from a deficit.

That, however, didn’t faze the 2017 Norwich boys soccer team. The equalizing shot came in the second half – as Norwich trailed SV 1-0 at the end of the first half.

19 minutes into the second half, Norwich employed Luis Martinez for the strike to tie the game at 1-1.

Following Brush’s goal to take the lead, Norwich held the Sabers off for the final five minutes – resulting in an early season victory.

In the win, Norwich grabbed 16 shots on goal, and 17 corner kicks. SV saw just 3 shots on goal and 1 corner kick.

Norwich’s Dakota Franklin made one save, while SV’s Ethan Susfman made seven saves.

N: 0 2 – 2

SV: 1 0 – 1