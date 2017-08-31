Alonso muscles Ponies past SeaWolves, 5-1

BINGHAMTON, NY – Peter Alonso launched a pair of tape-measure home runs to power the Binghamton Rumble Ponies past the Erie SeaWolves, 5-1, on Wednesday night at NYSEG Stadium. Binghamton secured their fourth straight win and claimed their ninth straight victory over the SeaWolves.

Alonso’s first blast came on the heels of Kevin Kaczmarski’s homer in the first inning. With a runner aboard, Kaczmarski ripped his fifth home run of the season to right, giving the Ponies the early lead. Three pitches later, Alonso deposited his first career Double-A home run into the railyard beyond the left-field wall. It marked the first time the Ponies compiled back-to-back home runs in 2017.

The Ponies first baseman struck again in the sixth inning. Leading off the frame, Alonso launched reliever AJ Ladwig’s 2-2 pitch far past the left-field wall, securing his second multiple-home run game of the season.

Binghamton’s show of power came in support of Mickey Jannis (8-7), who blanked the SeaWolves into the eighth inning. The knuckleballer retired ten straight batters before Erie cracked the scoreboard on three straight two-out singles. Jannis allowed one run on seven hits over 7-2/3 innings. PJ Conlon notched the final four outs to earn his first save.

The Rumble Ponies (81-54) conclude their four-game series against Erie on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. RHP Casey Delgado takes the mound against RHP Spencer Turnbull. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:20 p.m. on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Peter Alonso hit two home runs as a St. Lucie Met (High-A) on July 20, 2017…Binghamton last had back-to-back home runs on August 22, 2016 (Amed Rosario & Dominic Smith)…Luis Guillorme, Kevin Kaczmarski, Tomas Nido & David Thompson will represent the New York Mets in the Arizona Fall League

Tickets for Binghamton’s playoff schedule can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.

