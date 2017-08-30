'Movie at the Moon' set for Labor Day

NORWICH – Continuing with its mission, dedicated to increasing awareness of programs that provide opportunities for interested residents to network and strengthen community ties, the local volunteer organization, Chenango Links, is pleased to sponsor the next monthly first 'Movie at the Moon' in Norwich, a showing of two short films.

In the first film, Maps, Magic & Medicine in the Rainforest, ethno-botanist and author, Mark Plotkin, describes his close work with indigenous people and tribes in the northwest Amazon. He shows how his contact with elder healers allowed him to learn vital and useful healing information that had been passed down through generations.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 38% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook