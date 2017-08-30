'Movie at the Moon' set for Labor Day

NORWICH – Continuing with its mission, dedicated to increasing awareness of programs that provide opportunities for interested residents to network and strengthen community ties, the local volunteer organization, Chenango Links, is pleased to sponsor the next monthly first 'Movie at the Moon' in Norwich, a showing of two short films.

In the first film, Maps, Magic & Medicine in the Rainforest, ethno-botanist and author, Mark Plotkin, describes his close work with indigenous people and tribes in the northwest Amazon. He shows how his contact with elder healers allowed him to learn vital and useful healing information that had been passed down through generations.