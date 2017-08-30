Perkins School of the Arts earns 11th nationals title; donates winnings to ACS

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 30th, 2017

ORLANDO, FLA – After winning the People's Choice award at the Candance nationals dance competition in Orlando, FLA, Perkins School of the Arts and its dancers have announced they will be giving back to the community with a $1,000 donation to the American Cancer Society.

“[The People's Choice award] is the most exciting award for me because it's important for me to give back to this small community,” said Amber Perkins, Owner of Perkins School of the Arts. “Sure, you can win a million trophies and that's great, but when you can actually give something back as a result of all our hard work––it's really special.”

Perkins said the 2017 Candance nationals dance competition in Orlando was the 11th time Perkins School of the Arts earned a nationals title.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 27% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook