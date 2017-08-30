10th Annual Greene Labor Day 5K returns

GREENE – The 10th annual Labor Day 5k race and walk sponsored by the Greene Labor Day Picnic Association will again be held this year. The starting time 9 a.m. at the Greene Lion’s Club Park. The course is an officially certified 5k course by the USATF (USA Track & Field). Everyone will be chip timed. Kirby’s Race Timing will provide the chip timing.

The course starts and finishes within the Greene Lions Club Park. The course was re-certified this year and the finish was changed. The lower road into the park takes you to the finish instead of the upper road. This change eliminated one hill and four turns making it faster course.

The entry fee entitles you with a $5 food/game certificate good at the Ball Flats. Also, for those who pre-register, they will be guaranteed a Greene Labor Day 5K 2017 race t-shirt. There will be plenty of after-race refreshments. This race is for both runners and walkers. In past races, many of the walkers buddied-up with other walkers.

There are trophies for the overall winners and for each age group as well as awards for the second and third-place finishers. The race results will be posted on the Triple Cities Runners Club website. All the age group trophies will be individualized by having the corresponding age group engraved on them. There will be a raffle after the race for six 10-minute massages at the Ball Flats.

Chad Noelle of Greene holds the male record with a time of 16:43 and Yvonne McKeon, from Binghamton, holds the female record with a time of 19:36.

The race registration form can be downloaded from the TCRC website (triplecitiesrunnersclub.org) or register online at www.runsignnup.com.

