Trojan boys soccer dominates Sidney

SIDNEY – The Greene Trojans boys soccer team, a year removed from a postseason run, have started the new year out on the right foot – dominating the Sidney Warriors to the tune of a 6-1 win.

More impressively, Greene climbed to a solid 5-1 lead at the halftime break – after having three goals coming from Bradley Taft, two from Mike Repp – and the one late goal coming from River McCumiskey. Taft began his three goal night, with a through pass from Isaac Trass, finding the back of the net at 12:38 into the game. At 23:39, Taft snagged a second goal, this time assitsted by Mike Repp. Repp then found some confidence and ripped into the soft Sidney defense – taking two goals of his own.