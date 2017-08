CHENANGO COUNTY – After recently becoming the only animal shelter rescue for cats in Chenango County, Chenango SPCA has an influx in animals, says Shelter Assistant Danelle Nolan, and they are calling on the public to consider adoption.

"It's crazy right now," said Nolan. "We did a bunch of adoptions on Friday, and we still have 183 animals. A lot of them are kittens coming in with moms, we have several moms that are pregnant and have a litter of kittens with them––it's just crazy."