Norwich girls take home third place in preseason Oneida Tournament

ONEIDA – Norwich girls tennis have jumped to a solid start for the 2017 fall season.

“We played Liverpool, last year we beat them and this year we lost 5-2. It is a AA school. We played Whitesboro, they’re a really good team, we lost 5-2,” said Norwich head coach John Stewart.

In pool play, for the preseason tournament, the lady Tornado finished 1-2, a mark that secured a third-place finish.

Better yet, Norwich will have a pair of seniors, who will be a force to be reckoned with. Returning seniors, Caroline Stewart and Megan Burke, finished with exceptional personal performances. Stewart slid to a 3-0 record, while Burke followed that up with a 2-1 mark.

Norwich girls tennis returns to the courts on Thursday, August 31, when they travel to play Chenango Valley at 3 p.m.