NORWICH The Mid-York Concert Band (MYCB) under the direction of Mark D. Sands will begin its third full season on September 5, 2017. Sands said that the goal of the band is to offer a quality ensemble for area band instrumentalists to perform with.

"There are many musicians who perform in any number of the summer bands in our area and wed love to have them join us. It is the only ensemble in our immediate area that rehearses and performs from the fall through spring months," said Mark Sands.