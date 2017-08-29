'Shed the Meds' gets more than $20k worth of opiates off the streets

NORWICH – More than 87 pounds of prescription medication, with an estimated street value of more than $20,000 worth of opioids, were collected at Saturday’s ‘Shed the Meds’ event on Saturday.

Senator Fred Akshar joined Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike, Norwich Police Chief Rodney Marsh and other community leaders and members of law enforcement in an effort to safely collect unwanted or expired medications.

In conjunction with dropping off old prescription pills, members of the community were offered the opportunity to participate in a free Naloxone (Narcan) training, which was provided by the Souther Tier AIDS Program (STAP).

STAP comes to Chenango County on a semi-regular basis to conduct training and offer a clean needle exchange. In addition to this, free testing is offered, including for Hepatitis C, which has been on the rise with the rise of the opiate epidemic nationwide.