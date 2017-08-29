Confusion persists around Norwich BOE personnel sub-committee

NORWICH – After the Norwich Board of Education's regularly scheduled meeting on August 16, many in attendance were left feeling confused about the board's sub-committee on personnel and its role in the board – including some board members and the district's superintendent.

What was originally intended to be a sub-committee affording board members an opportunity to be better informed on personnel decisions within the district has actually restricted communication between board members and complicated the process, says Norwich BOE member Howie Sullivan

“I'm not sure what [the personnel sub-committee] does, really,” said Sullivan. “It doesn't assist us. What the board needs to do is hire administrators, and let the administrators administrate. And when our administrators make a decision, we should back up their decision. That doesn't happen.”

BOE Vice President Jennifer Collins says the sub-committee on personnel has been named and functioning in the board for about 18 months. The BOE's meeting minutes trace the sub-committee back to July, 2016.

“The Norwich BOE is charged with approving the hiring of all employees of the Norwich City School District,” said Collins. “As the Norwich board representative to the Chenango County School Boards Association (CCSBA), I polled the other members to see what their districts do in regards to being informed about personnel. Some districts have personnel committees, and board members attend interviews.”