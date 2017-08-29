Five local golf teams teed-off on Monday

Meagan Schulz

Norwich Places 12th in En-Joie

ENDICOTT – Ninety-nine golfers for 17 schools competed in the 22nd Annual DiNunzio Tournament at the En-Joie Golf Course Monday, August 28. Norwich brought home a total score of 456 and a 12th place finish from the tournament with each golfer playing the full 18-Hole course.

Alex Gage, of Norwich, recorded two birdies on his scorecard as he finished tied for 15th on the leader board with a 81 for the event. Gage went into the day as the three-time champion for his grade level in this event in previous years. Yesterday, however, Gage brought home a respectable fourth place finish.

“It’s a great event. And the kids played much better today than they played at home the other day [Thursday, August 24]. Playing well on an away course make things very promising,” said the Purple Tornado Head Coach David Branham.

Last Year, Norwich took home first in the event. This year, as Norwich is looking to rebuild after losing three key seniors, the Purple finished. “It’s going to be a tough season as we are trying to rebuild,” stated Branham.