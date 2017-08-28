Guillorme, Conlon & Oswalt named Eastern League postseason All-Stars

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Rumble Ponies second baseman Luis Guillorme and starting pitchers Corey Oswalt and PJ Conlon have been recognized by the Eastern League as 2017 Postseason All-Stars. Each season, the league acknowledges the top players at every position as voted on by managers, media members and team officials.

Binghamton’s three All-Star nods were the most among Eastern League teams and matched a franchise record. Guillorme, Conlon and Oswalt also collected Mid-Season All-Star honors in July, attaining a clean sweep in their respective first seasons at Double-A.

Guillorme, named the league’s best second baseman, shined in the field and at the plate for the Rumble Ponies. In 117 games, he has hit .279 with a career-high total of 17 doubles. He leads Binghamton with 64 runs and has compiled a .371 on-base percentage. A mainstay in the middle of the infield, Guillorme committed just 11 errors and provided countless highlight-reel plays.

Oswalt, honored as the top right-handed starting pitcher in the league, powered his way to the top of the league leader board. In 22 starts, he notched 10 wins, struck out a career-high 102 batters, and compiled a 2.41 ERA, the lowest among qualified starters. Oswalt fired at least six innings and allowed one run or fewer ten times. He also delivered at the plate, belting a pair of home runs.

Conlon, tabbed the league’s best left-handed starting pitcher, used pinpoint command to claim eight victories and compile a 3.54 ERA, the eighth-best in the league. The southpaw tossed three seven-inning shutouts, the most in one season by a Binghamton pitcher since 1993. Conlon’s shining moment came on May 6, when he tossed a one-hitter against the Fisher Cats.

– Submitted