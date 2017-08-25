The Pastor’s Pen: First Baptist Church in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE – The fellowship at First Baptist sends prayers to all for a safe start to the fall semester, whether youth are attending preschool, elementary or secondary school, or beginning college, we pray traveling mercies and well being to all who begin again this fall.

With beginning again in mind, our Sunday School Rally Day is Sunday, September 10th at 10 a.m. We will meet at First Baptist for a new and fresh start to the coming year. This will be a special time for kids to experience wonder and excitement of following Jesus and knowing Gods everlasting and steadfast love! Then, afterwards everyone is invited to a picnic at Gene and Yvonne Cutler’s Bluebird Hollow Farms where the fun will continue with food, games, and other activities. Everyone is welcome to join us for this beginning to our Fall Season of worship.