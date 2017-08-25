Chenango County golf is now in full swing

Meagan Schulz

Associate Sports Editor

mschulz@evesun.com

Norwich falls in first match of the season

Norwich 241, Chenango Valley 211

NORWICH – Despite having four of their top five finishers post scores in the 40’s, Norwich lost their first match of the season to Warriors of Chenango Valley, on August 24.

The two teams battled it out on the front nine holes at Canasawacta Country club, the home course of the Purple Tornado. These first nine total a par score of 36. Norwich’s Alex Gage posted a strong score that was just eight strokes over par.

The overall low score of the day was recorded by Chenango Valley’s Webb Botting with a 42. The Warriors (1-1) had their top five golfers shoot under 45.