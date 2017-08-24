Ponies inch closer to postseason with split

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies split a doubleheader with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and lowered their magic number to clinch a postseason berth to two on Wednesday night at NYSEG Stadium. The Ponies grabbed the opener, 2-1, in ten innings on a walk-off single by Kevin Kaczmarski before the Fisher Cats claimed the nightcap in a 3-2 final.

Game One – Binghamton 2, New Hampshire 1

With the game knotted at one in the tenth, Luis Guillorme and Matt Oberste singled to open the inning. Tomas Nido followed by rolling into a double play which nearly crippled the rally. With first base open, the Fisher Cats walked David Thompson intentionally, setting the table for Kevin Kaczmarski. The Rumble Pony outfielder floated a 1-2 pitch into left to plate Guillorme with the winning run.