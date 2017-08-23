South New Berlin Horseshoe League

SOUTH NEW BERLIN – As the final weeks of the summer horseshoe league in South New Berlin come to a close, the competition has only heated up.

With only two weeks left, it is once again Laughlin’s Lawn Care who has clung to the top-spot, extending their wins to 45.5 – a massive six wins ahead of the closest competition.

Tied for second-place is Baille Lumber and Kelly’s Flowers, with 39.5 wins and just 24.5 losses on the season.

Impressivley, it was Kelly’s Flowers who showed some solid play of late – moving from fifth-place all the way to their tie for second.