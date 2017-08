Meagan Schulz

Associate Sports Editor

OXFORD Despite having the three lowest scores of the night, Oxford lost their first match of the season by one stroke to Bainbridge-Guilford with a score of 302-301.

Jason Davis of Oxford recorded the lowest score of the evening by posting a 43 on the night. Teammate Garrett Depew followed closely with a 46. Head Coach Lance Thorne stated that he believes these two would be consistently in the low 40s throughout the season.