Man facing felony drug charges released without bail

By: Ashley Babbitt, Managing Editor
Published: August 22nd, 2017

NORWICH – A man facing felony drug charges was released on his own recognizance in Chenango County Court Monday.

Justin E. Holmquist appeared before Chenango County Judge Frank B. Revoir Jr., present with his attorney Gerald Raymond. Chenango County First Assistant District Attorney Michael Ferrarese represented the people.

The defendant had been previously remanded to jail on $10,500 bail.

Holmquist was escorted from the Chenango County Correctional Facility after being arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony; petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor; and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a class A misdemeanor.


